LEESBURG – Aubrey Sean Thompson, 54, of Moultrie, and April Marie Contreras, 30, of Moultrie, were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a recent traffic stop on Georgia Highway 520 in Lee County. Two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were seized during the stop. Thompson and Contreras were booked into the Lee County Jail.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia State Patrol, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office concluded a monthlong investigation with the traffic stop.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.