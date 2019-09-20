ALBANY — The last two of six defendants connected to the fatal shooting of Loco’s Pub and Grill employee Alex Mixon, 27, were convicted on forgery charges in a trial that ended Thursday..
Sentencing will be announced at a later date.
Mixon was lured to a vacant house on West Broad Avenue on Nov. 24, 2018 on the pretense of making a food delivery. There, Mixon was attacked and shot in the neck. He died a short time later at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The Albany Police Department and members of the department’s Gang Unit made six arrests. All were denied bond, and four of the individuals entered guilty pleas before the case went to trial.
Dougherty Assistant District Attorney Hal Malroz said Jaquavious Oliver entered a guilty plea immediately before the trial for tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — for which he is expected to serve 15 years in prison.
Jaquarious Oliver and Jaquan Oliver also entered guilty pleas, with Jaquan Oliver pleading guilty to murder and receiving life in prison with the possibility of parole. Jaylen Miller had also entered a plea.
Iren Carter and Mickee Carter were the pair who were tried in the case, leading to the guilty verdict on Thursday. Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said the Carters were found guilty of forgery in connection to the counterfeit money determined to be connected to the incident.
In the end, all six either pleaded guilty to, or were found guilty of, felony charges. Edwards said he is satisfied with the overall outcome.
"It played out appropriately, I think," the district attorney said.
A sentencing had not been scheduled for the Carters as of Friday morning. Edwards said Mixon's family is expected to have input on the sentence.
Without speaking directly for the Mixon family, Malroz said after the trial that things will not be the same for the loved ones Mixon left behind.
"All (the defendants) were participants in this murder," he said. "How do you make a family whole after this? The family, I am sure, is satisfied (with the outcome), but you would have to ask them."
The phone of Miller’s mother was used to make the order that Mixon was attempting to deliver. The gun used in the shooting was found hidden in a cereal box, and several of the defendants made incriminating statements to investigators. At least one had attempted to escape as police were entering the home to serve a search warrant, prosecutors said.
Malroz said at Jaquan Oliver's plea hearing that he was a gang member. There was speculation shortly after the incident that Mixon’s death may have been gang-related.
Restitution was ordered in the case for funeral expenses as well as the damage to Mixon’s car inflicted during the attack.