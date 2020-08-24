ATHENS – United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler announced recently that two defendants arrested during “Operation End Game,” a multi-agency effort targeting and arresting adult perpetrators in the Athens area seeking sex with children, were sentenced to prison last week for their crimes.
U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Joseph Daniel Kelly, 45, of Monroe, to 57 months in prison and 10 years supervised release and Fredrick Lamar Smith, 29, of Royston to 46 months in prison and 10 years supervised release after both previously pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor. Following their prison terms, both defendants will have to register as sex offenders. There is no parole in the federal system.
“The punishment is prison for those caught seeking to sexually exploit minor children,” Peeler said in a news release. “Rest assured, this office is relentless in seeking the maximum punishment for criminal child predators. ‘Operation End Game’ successfully brought into custody many individuals who were actively seeking to cause irreparable harm to minors. I want to thank the law enforcement agencies involved in this operation for protecting our state’s children.”
“Operation End Game” was a three-day proactive effort centered in Athens in July 2019 to arrest adults communicating with children online and then traveling to meet them for the purpose of having sex. The cases were investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the FBI and the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lyndie Freeman is prosecuting the case for the government.
