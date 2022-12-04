ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.

This is the second case to be brought against Thayer and Seabron, who are both currently awaiting trial on separate human trafficking charges in Fulton County.

