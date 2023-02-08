Colquitt man enters guilty plea on firearm charge in federal court

ALBANY – Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.

Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12. Co-defendant Darrell Mack, 33, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 13. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands handed down the sentences.

