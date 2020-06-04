ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia’s Commission on Dispute Resolution welcomed two new appointees recently, Rockdale County Probate Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert, Jr. and N. Staten Bitting Jr., a registered neutral from Richmond County. The GCDR meeting, held by videoconference, was the first virtual swearing-in for GCDR.
Justice John J. Ellington asked Cuthpert and Bitting, to raise their right hand in front of their video cameras as he administered the oaths.
In April 2020, the Supreme Court expanded the commission with the addition of a third trial court judge (non-Superior Court). In filling this new role, Cuthpert brings a depth of knowledge garnered from his expertise -- not only through his judicial experience but also over the course of nearly 25 years as a practicing attorney and 10 years as a registered neutral. He is also the appointed representative of the Probate Courts on the Judicial Council’s Standing Committee on Access to Justice, to which the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution also maintains representation.
Treutlen County Probate Judge and current President of the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia T. J. Hudson, praised the appointment of Cuthpert to GCDR.
“He has won the respect of his colleagues across the state of Georgia and has been an asset to our class of court while serving in other roles, and he will, no doubt, bring that same level of dedication and diligence to his service on the commission,” Hudson said.
Bitting was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1989 and has been a partner at Fulcher Hagler LLP, based in Augusta, since 1992. He has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America in a number of practice areas, including mediation; he has been a registered neutral in Georgia for more than seven years. Along with service as a special assistant attorney general and on several state committees and civic boards, Bitting is an accomplished author of articles for professional journals and presenter for continuing legal education events.
Augusta Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Carl C. Brown Jr. is familiar with Bitting’s work and applauded his addition to GCDR.
“The appointment of Mr. N. Staten Bitting Jr. to the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution is an excellent decision," Brown said. "He will bring wisdom, experience, and intellect that will enable the commission to continue the great work that it is doing.”
