ALBANY -- There are certain types of criminals that U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler particularly wants off the streets of Georgia's Middle District. Chief among them are the criminals Peeler calls "trigger-pullers."
That's why Peeler was in U.S. District Court in Albany Wednesday morning to accept plea agreements from a pair that had terrorized Albany with a string of seven convenience store robberies that started May 9 and ended Nov. 3 in 2016. The pair, Anthony Parks Jr. and Javarius Mallory, each agreed to plead guilty to two of the 14 counts against them, guaranteeing minimum sentences of 20 years in prison each.
"Any time we can identify, target, arrest and convict a trigger-puller, it's a good day," Peeler said Wednesday afternoon after wrapping up the case earlier in the day. "These are the kinds of criminals -- the ones who don't just possess and brandish a weapon during a robbery but who actually pull the trigger and shoot people -- that we want to hold accountable for their actions."
Parks and Mallory were charged in seven robberies and for possession of firearms during each of them. They shot store clerks in two of those robberies.
"My participation (in court) was an effort to put an exclamation point on the fact that we will aggressively prosecute these kinds of cases," Peeler said. "I'm very pleased that we, with the help of the Albany Police Department and FBI, were able to bring these two to justice. With minimum sentences of 10 years on each charge, which run consecutively, these two will be in prison for a minimum of 20 years. They'll be off the streets for a long time."
Parks, 29, and Mallory, 27, both of Albany, entered guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner.
Parks pleaded guilty to counts 4 and 10 of his indictment, each charging him with possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Parks is facing a minimum 10 years in prison to a maximum life sentence for each charge, a fine of $250,000 and a maximum five years’ supervised release.
Mallory pleaded guilty to counts 6 and 14 of his indictment, each charging him with possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Mallory also faces a minimum 10 years in prison to a maximum life sentence for each charge, a fine of $250,000 and a maximum five years’ supervised release.
Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. There is no parole in the federal system.
Parks and Mallory, armed and masked, robbed the Neighborhood Grocery on West Gordon Avenue close to midnight on Sept. 6, 2016 (count 4). During the course of the robbery, Parks fired three shots into a locked office door, stealing a total of $8,702. A little more than two weeks later, on Sept. 23, 2016, Mallory admitted he held up the same Neighborhood Grocery Store on West Gordon Ave., armed with a loaded 9mm pistol (count 6). Every time Mallory demanded more money from the store clerk, he would discharge his weapon into the ceiling. Five spent 9mm shell casings were found inside the store, and Mallory ran off with $3,923.
The defendants held up the BP store on Dawson Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2016, with two clerks inside (count 10). One clerk, who got on the floor when the pair walked in, armed and masked, was shot by Parks in the buttocks. The other clerk chased the defendants after they ran off on foot with cash stolen from the store, and fired his own gun at them, shattering the back windshield of a customer’s vehicle.
Both Parks and Mallory, armed with handguns and wearing ski masks to cover their faces, robbed the Dawson Food Mart on Dawson Road on Nov. 3, 2016 (court 14). A total of $8,916.13 was stolen from the store, plus $400 from the clerk. Mallory shot the clerk in his leg.
The pair had also been charged with robberies of the Flash Foods at 2701 Gillionville Road on May 9, 2016, of the Family Dollar store at 110 Cordele Road on Sept. 30, 2016, and the Homerun Foods at 2728 Dawson Road on Oct. 13, 2016, but removing charges in those robberies was part of the plea agreement, Peeler said.
"The big thing is that the cases they pleaded guilty to were cases in which they shot the weapons they carried," Peeler said.
The U.S. Attorney added that his office will continue to work with local law enforcement to catch and convict criminals like Parks and Mallory.
“The citizens in the Middle District of Georgia deserve to live in safe neighborhoods, and our office will not stop prosecuting violent crime until all violent criminals, like these two individuals, are brought to justice,” Peeler said. “We are committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners at the local and state level to ensure violent criminals are captured and put behind bars. I want to thank the FBI and the Albany Police Department for their excellent work in this investigation, which removed two more violent criminals from the streets.”
“The victims of these violent offenders feared for their lives and will never recover emotionally from the terror they faced,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a news release. “To those victims, including two injured by gunshots, no sentence will justify what they went through. Hopefully, they will take some solace in knowing no one else will have to go through what they did while these defendants are in prison.”
APD Chief Michael Persley thanked Peeler for "sending a message" to criminals.
"This is another example of the collaborations with our state and federal partners in the effort to keep our community safe," Persley said. "I am thankful for the men and women of the Albany Police Department who worked tirelessly in bringing these subjects to justice. Special thanks to U.S. Attorney Peeler and his office for prosecuting this case and helping send the message that crime is not beneficial."
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the attorney general in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Albany Police Department. U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Dasher are prosecuting the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.