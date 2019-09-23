ATLANTA -- The following students from southwest Georgia earned degrees from Georgia State University during the summer 2019 semester.
Georgia State University conferred more than 2,000 degrees to students at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist, professional and doctoral levels during the summer 2019 semester. Among them were:
-- Kaniesha Clark of Leesburg earned a Master of Education degree
-- Yoshua Terry of Albany earned an associate's degree
