southwell.png

From left, Drew Dorminey, director of Georgia Sports Medicine; Steve Goldman, a health care science teacher; scholarship recipients Ainsley Toews and Alexis Braselton; Tonia Garrett, VP/chief nursing officer, and Lori Folsom, AVP of Human Resources take part in a scholarship award ceremony.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON – Southwell recently awarded scholarships to Ainsley Toews and Alexis Braselton, two local high school graduates.

Toews was the Recipient OF the Southwell Scholarship for Future Healthcare Professionals. Ainsley’s involvement in the high school’s HOSA chapter, Southwell’s Junior Board of Directors, and Southwell’s Junior Volunteering program sparked an interest for her in a career in health care. During the fall semester of the 2021, Ainsley interned with the high school’s health science department.

