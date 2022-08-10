From left, Drew Dorminey, director of Georgia Sports Medicine; Steve Goldman, a health care science teacher; scholarship recipients Ainsley Toews and Alexis Braselton; Tonia Garrett, VP/chief nursing officer, and Lori Folsom, AVP of Human Resources take part in a scholarship award ceremony.
TIFTON – Southwell recently awarded scholarships to Ainsley Toews and Alexis Braselton, two local high school graduates.
Toews was the Recipient OF the Southwell Scholarship for Future Healthcare Professionals. Ainsley’s involvement in the high school’s HOSA chapter, Southwell’s Junior Board of Directors, and Southwell’s Junior Volunteering program sparked an interest for her in a career in health care. During the fall semester of the 2021, Ainsley interned with the high school’s health science department.
As a Southwell Junior Board member for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, she was able to explore first-hand many of the behind-the-scenes activities that are involved in making the health care system function, including those of a paramedic, respiratory therapist and nurses. She was elected vice president of the school’s Beta Club, and secretary/committee at large vice president of the Student Council, as well as co-president of the DECA Club.
Toews was chosen to represent the school as a member of the freshman ambassador program and Georgia Secretary of State ambassadors. The leadership, problem-solving, and communication skills she gained in each of these programs have paved the way for her future success in health care.
Toews graduated with superior honors, and in the fall she plans to attend George Mason University to continue her swimming career and undergraduate education while majoring in biology.
Braselton was the recipient of the Southwell Sports Medicine Scholarship. Shewas an inaugural member of the Tift County High School Student Sports Medicine program. Here, she was able to deepen her understanding of sports medicine by following and observing the Southwell and high school athletic trainers performing their daily job duties. She was able to gain ample experience in injury evaluation, management and rehabilitation.
Through her involvement with the sports medicine program, Braselton gained the opportunity to intern at Georgia Sports Medicine. She started her internship in January and continued through graduation. She graduated with superior honors and has been dancing competitively through Mallory Ward School of Dance for nine years.
Braselton has always gone above and beyond, and this drive to succeed will serve her well as she attends ABAC in the fall and continues working toward her desired career in Physical Therapy.
Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.