Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes.

Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Co-defendant Christopher Ogle, 38, of Dalton, was sentenced to 132 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner handed down the sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

