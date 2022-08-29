UN Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday launched a flash $160 million appeal for flood-ravaged Pakistan, where more than 1,100 people have been killed and 33 million others impacted in one of the worst monsoon seasons in over a decade.

The appeal comes as Pakistani officials said the floods had already caused more than $10 billion in damages and urged more international assistance.

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: Senator Raphael Warnock visits Albany

PHOTOS: Senator Raphael Warnock visits Albany

On Monday, Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock brought his Bus Tour Across Georgia 2022 to Albany. He delivered a fiery speech offering reasons he should return to Washington to an enthusiastic crowd that vowed to help send him on his way. Click for more.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.