Pakistani police fired tear gas into the grounds of Imran Khan's Lahore home on Wednesday following a night of violent clashes between security personnel and the former prime minister's supporters as attempts by authorities to arrest him stretched into a second day.

A total of 69 people have been injured in the violence in the eastern city so far, including 34 police officers, a Pakistani police official told CNN on the condition of anonymity, adding that people inside Khan's residence were armed with guns.

CNN's Azaz Syed contributed to this report.

