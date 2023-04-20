Pakistan's Foreign Minister will travel to India next month, the most senior-level visit in seven years in what is a major diplomatic breakthrough between two nuclear-armed neighbors with a long history of fractious relations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags