TIFTON — Since an event called Dealer Days on the banks of Lake Baldwin in 1964, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has always been a part of the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition. But not this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Expo will not be held. Plans are for North America’s Premier Outdoor Farm Equipment Show to return to its Spence Field site near Moultrie in 2021.
“ABAC and the Expo have certainly changed over the years, but we both still have a commitment to agriculture, which continues to be Georgia’s largest industry,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “The Expo has always represented a great opportunity for me to connect with our ABAC alumni, many of whom are on site as exhibitors.”
ABAC faculty and staff members from the Division of Agriculture began the Dealer Days farm equipment show to connect students with possible future employers. Dealer Days turned into the Sunbelt Expo when it moved to Spence Field in 1978.
ABAC personnel were front and center when the change was made, helping to lay out the exhibit areas and prepare the former air base for thousands of visitors and exhibitors. Ironically, ABAC had students at Spence Field after World War II, so it was a homecoming of sorts when college personnel returned to the site.
Frank McCain, Jesse Chambliss, Wright Crosby, Jimmy Grubbs and many others helped to prepare the Expo site. Grubbs, a former ABAC student who then became a longtime ABAC employee, is still an annual visitor to the Expo.
“ABAC students did a lot of work down there to make the Expo what it is today,” Grubbs said. “We have come a long way since Dealer Days.”
The Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition opened at its new Spence Field site near Moultrie on Oct. 10-12, 1978. ABAC had a stage featuring student entertainment in front of the air traffic control tower. ABAC students distributed gold stickers with ABAC #1 on them, signifying the claim as “Georgia’s Number One Junior College.” Helen Strickland designed the ABAC exhibit. The ABAC AET Club helped exhibitors with set-up and take-down, and the Home Economics Club members assisted with the information booths.
ABAC invested in a green-and-gold tent in later years and showcased its student performing groups on a stage inside the tent. From the Travelin’ Stallion square dancers to the ABAC Cloggers to the Fabulous Golddusters dance team, the students attracted record crowds for every show during the three days of the Expo every year.
Fred Reuter and Ed Hawkins performed the patter for the square dancers, and Betty Mealor led the ABAC Cloggers. Andrea Willis choreographed the Golddusters’ performances. Bookstore Manager Emory Johnson often took the stage with his guitar when he wasn’t selling ABAC hats and T-shirts in a specially designed store just outside the tent.
Through the years, Don Coates, Wayne Jones, Woody Leonard, Susan Roe, and others brought their student performers to the Expo site with featured slots for the Jazz Band, Jazz Choir, and the Thundering Herd Pep Band. Occasionally, the ABAC Bluegrass Band also made an appearance, much to the delight of Expo audiences.
In 1999, Lanier Carson and Kelley Manufacturing donated the funds for ABAC to construct its own building at the Expo. The building made for a much nicer performing area for the students and allowed for merchandise sales of ABAC gear inside the structure.
“The building changed everything for the better,” ABAC Director of Public Relations Emeritus Mike Chason said. “We were protected from the weather, we had dressing rooms for the performers, and we had a better way to display our ABAC apparel. We still thank Mr. Carson every year.”
When ABAC took over the operation of the Georgia Museum of Agriculture in 2010, a museum exhibit was added to the ABAC building. It proved to be a big hit with everything from tea cake sales to a blacksmith demonstrating his prowess.
Under the direction of Director of Marketing and Communication Lindsey Roberts, the building underwent a total revamp in 2015. Porches were added along with huge pictures and exhibits detailing success stories involving ABAC alumni and students.
“We are really proud of our ABAC alumni, and Expo visitors get to find out more about them and their contributions to agriculture,” Roberts said. “We also get to showcase our bachelor’s degrees.”
Now a four-year college instead of a two-year college, ABAC offers 12 different bachelor’s degrees for its enrollment of nearly 4,000 students.
Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said she sees more alumni at the Expo than just about any other event during the year except for homecoming.
“We love to see our alumni at Expo every year and catch up with what’s happening in their lives,” Fisher said. “It’s a great environment where alumni can re-connect with ABAC and with each other.”
Prospective students also get a taste of ABAC from the ABAC Ambassadors who are key personnel when it comes to hosting all facets of activity at the building.
“We’ll miss being at Expo this year, but we can’t wait until 2021,” Roberts said.
