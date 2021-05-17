Using data from Niche, Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best public colleges in America, from major universities to small, specialized colleges. Click for more.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Rebecca Grapevine is a freelance journalist who was born and raised in Georgia. She has written about public health in both India and the United States, and she holds a doctorate in history from the University of Michigan.