Two paramedics in Illinois are facing murder charges after a patient died of positional asphyxiation shortly after he was taken to a hospital in December, court documents say.

Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, responded to a home in Springfield on December 18 after police requested medical assistance for a 911 caller who "was suffering hallucinations due to alcohol withdrawal," according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department.

Recommended for you

Tags