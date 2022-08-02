Alyssa Alhadeff would be in her second year of college if she hadn't been murdered in a 2018 mass shooting at her Parkland, Florida, high school -- and her father would be looking forward to watching her achieve her dreams.

"Soon she'd go on to be a professional soccer player. She'd get her law degree, and maybe become one of the most successful business negotiation lawyers the world would see," Ilan Alhadeff told a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, testifying in the death penalty trial of his daughter's killer.

CNN's Carlos Suarez, Kevin Conlon and Denise Royal contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.