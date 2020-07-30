MACON – A parolee caught with a stolen firearm was sentenced to federal prison Thursday morning for his crime, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
LeKanderick Pitts, 39, of Macon, was sentenced to 106 months in prison and three years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system.
Law enforcement with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a parole search on Sept. 28, 2018, of the motel room where Pitts was residing, as well as his vehicle. Officers confiscated baggies of cocaine, 14 rounds of ammunition and a stolen Hi-Point, Model C9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Pitts admitted he was in possession of the stolen firearm.
“The punishment is steep for possessing a stolen gun," Peeler said in a news release. "This defendant’s decision to possess a stolen gun landed him in federal prison for more than eight years, where there is no parole. We are working closely with our local law enforcement partners to identify criminal gun cases that warrant federal prosecution, as part of our shared commitment through Project Safe Neighborhoods to reduce violent crime in Macon and across the Middle District. I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, GBI and ATF for their work in this investigation.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, GBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.