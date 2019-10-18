AUGUSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced that the Parsons Corporation, a leading cybersecurity technology provider, is expanding its operations at the Georgia Cyber Center by adding more than 80 new jobs.
“We are thrilled a leading cybersecurity company like Parsons is seeing rapid growth at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta,” Kemp said. “This expansion showcases the Cyber Center’s tremendous impact on the cyber industry in our state and the CSRA. These additional, high-quality jobs will only add to Georgia's resume as a national leader in the cyber industry and a key national security asset.”
In August, Kemp announced Parsons’ initial decision to locate and create 26 new jobs at the center. This most recent expansion is the result of Parsons’ growing cyber business as U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon continues to promote the growth of the industry in Augusta.
“Parsons has long been part of the regional community and we are thrilled to continue our growth in support of the U.S. Army cyber mission,” Chuck Harrington, president and CEO of Parsons Corporation, said. “Our leading capabilities help the nation’s warfighter operate at the tactical edge. Parsons stands ready to support them regardless of the mission or location.”
For decades, Parsons has worked behind the scenes delivering cybersecurity services to protect the nation’s network across defense and critical infrastructure markets. Their customers include the intelligence community, federal and state agencies, the Department of Defense and commercial enterprises.
“The Development Authority of Augusta is excited for the further investment by Parsons in the Georgia Cyber Center and our community,” Steven Kendrick, chairman of the Development Authority of Augusta, said. “These are the jobs that we have been targeting as a community for cybersecurity and downtown Augusta since the state’s investment in the Georgia Cyber Center.
"Parsons is a tremendous company that will be great for the community, Fort Gordon, and create jobs for the citizens of Richmond County and the entire MSA. We are excited to be able to assist them and look forward to helping them as they continue to expand in our community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Augusta.
“Congratulations to Parsons on this exciting expansion,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Our state made an important investment in the cybersecurity industry when we opened the Georgia Cyber Center, and this type of growth shows how that investment has paid off. I am looking forward to watching Parsons’ continued success in the years ahead.”
Parsons is a technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Visit parsons.com for more information.
The $100 million Georgia Cyber Center is the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility by a state government to date. The center is a unique public/private partnership involving academia, state and federal government, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector. With two adjacent buildings totaling 332,000 square feet, the center is located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation and is designed to meet the growing need for cybersecurity talent in Georgia, the nation and across the globe.