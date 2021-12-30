Part of the solution: Albany police need a helping hand to address thefts, gun violence

ALBANY – There’s a quote attributed to the famous robber Willie Sutton on why he chose banks as his target: “Because that’s where the money is.”
On the streets, guns are a currency as good as cash, and thieves know where to find them – in someone’s locked, or often unlocked, car.
Through the first 11 months of 2021, 112 firearms had been reported stolen out of cars in the city, according to statistics compiled by the Albany Police Department. In fact, nearly one in every four car hit by thieves netted a weapon.
“Twenty-two percent of our entering autos result in firearm thefts,” Police Chief Michael Persley said.
It’s a given that police can’t be everywhere, and with law enforcement agencies across the country being understaffed, it’s also a certainty that officers are stretched thinner than in the past.
That being the case, there are ways that city residents, in the words of the trench coat-wearing cartoon dog from public service announcements, can “take a bite out of crime.”
One of the biggest ways the public can assist police is by not making criminals’ jobs easier.
In addition to guns, people often leave purses, cash and other valuables in cars, the chief said. Securing those belongings in the house instead of leaving them as targets of opportunity in cars could go a long way in reducing thefts.
Property crimes, which include thefts and make up the majority of calls the department handles, totaling 5,751 in 2020 out of 10,812 crimes reported.
Looking at the statistics, Persley said: “My biggest takeaway is, one, when it comes to property crime, we as a community need to do a better job in securing our valuables and not let people take advantage of us.”
Individuals also can help police out by recording serial numbers of weapons and other items so they can be returned. Officers often find weapons during investigations, for example, and in many cases can’t return them to the owner because there is not a serial number on record.
Keeping guns secured also helps keep them out of the hands of violent criminals, Persley said.
“Those guns will end up in the hands of somebody,” he said. “Most of the time they’re sold or received on the black market. If people can secure these weapons, that can have an impact on the gun violence that we have.”
Another reason to secure weapons is that, in some instances during 2020, children have found a gun in the house and shot someone while handling them, the chief said. In some cases, the results were fatal.
“All gun owners need to be responsible and not leave these weapons around,” Persley said.
During the year, the city held a gun buyback program that resulted in 43 weapons being turned in. Those guns ultimately will be destroyed and are not a risk of being stolen or picked up by a child or other person, he said.
About 90 percent of the weapons turned over to police were functional.
Individuals have a variety of reasons for ridding themselves of guns, Persley said. In some cases, they were handed down from a deceased family member and the current owner did not wish to keep it.
“I was pleased with this,” he said. “This is showing you people who are responsible saying, ‘We don’t want it. We don’t need it.’ They want to get them out of their homes.”
Like the prescription drug drop-off program, the gun buyback removed from circulation potential threats to the community, Persley said. Like opiates, guns can end up in the hands of a burglar or someone who has access to the owner’s home and be used for harm.
“You don’t know how many lives will be saved,” he said.
While thefts and other property crimes account for a large percentage of calls to which Albany police officers responded in 2021, domestic violence cases also accounted for a large volume of calls for service, as they do each year.
“I can tell you, these are our No. 1 calls every year,” Persley said. “Since I’ve been with the police department -- 28 years as of Monday -- domestic violence has been at the top of these calls.”
While there have been reports of an increase in family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the isolation of people social distancing and spending more time at home, Persley said he thinks it also has resulted in the under-reporting of those crimes. Schools, which are a designated reporter of child abuse, for example, have had periods where students remained at home, so child abuse cases may have gone unreported.
Resuming his theme of community involvement, Persley said there are organizations, private, public and faith-based, that are working to help address issues that drive crime. Those organizations and collaborations offer the chance for residents interested in helping to play a role.
“One of the things I will say for 2022 and forward: We need more opportunities to get out and get involved,” Persley said. “There are people out here working to make an improvement. People may not know who they are. They’re out there actually doing work.
“I am very thankful to the citizens of Albany, the organizations, the business owners who do their part every day. There are people who are doing great things out there.”
National events that galvanized public reaction to police during the last year or so may have soured some people from going into law enforcement, Persley said. But he challenged those who are interested in law enforcement but may have been put off by this trend to think locally.
Recruitment and retention have been problems for the agency, as they have for law enforcement agencies across the country. The Albany City Commission has increased pay with an eye toward helping to recruit and keep trained officers working in the city.
“If you want to be in law enforcement and you’re looking at what's happened in other places, I would say look at what’s happening here,” Persley said. “Judge your decision on what you can do here, on where you’re at. What happened in 2020, when it came to the social justice movement, it kind of turned some people away from law enforcement. You have to look at the local organization.”
One initiative for 2022 will address mental health in a program pairing officers with a clinician to answer calls. The goal is to steer individuals in crisis into treatment programs instead of being warehoused in jail or left without resources after the immediate crisis is over.
Training for the program is under way, and the program will kick off some time in 2021.
