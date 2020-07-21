ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced Tuesday a new testing partnership with Mako Medical to provide testing supplies and services to process 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests per day. Delivering on the governor's commitment to expand testing and shorten the wait time for COVID-19 test results in Georgia, the state's partnership with Mako will provide test results within 48 hours, on average.
"Georgia has dramatically expanded testing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kemp said in a news release. "As demand for testing has soared across the country, many private labs have been unable to process tests quick enough to aid in contact tracing and mitigation efforts. With some Georgians waiting well over a week for their results, the status quo is unacceptable. This new partnership will not only expand the number of tests the state is able to administer, but also greatly reduce the turnaround time of those tests. This is vital to Georgia's efforts in our fight against COVID-19."
Public health officials praised the announcement.
"As we continue our efforts to combat COVID-19, expanded and streamlined testing is absolutely crucial," Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said. "Our contract with Mako Medical will boost test processing capabilities and enable our army of contact tracers to respond quicker to newly identified cases."
“Mako Medical is honored to assist the state of Georgia in the fight against COVID-19 by deploying our testing capabilities. Mako Medical reserved capacity for the state of Georgia to maintain an average 48 hour turnaround time, which is key to COVID-19 response efforts,” Josh Arant, chief operating officer at Mako Medical Laboratories, said.
