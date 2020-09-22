ALBANY -- If Halloween shakes out like the initial spring and summer of COVID-19 for party supply and costume provider Waikia Robinson, it will be one of smaller parties rather than large gatherings.
Nationally, many of the top trending costumes are some of the classics, including “Ghostbusters” characters, Wonder Woman and the ever-popular Batman.
Whether those trends are due to people seeking out the old and familiar during a time of uncertainty during the age of the novel coronavirus, Robinson said the classics have been among the most popular with her clientele in the Albany area for years.
Robinson, who operates Treasure’s Event Planning & Character Rental with a son and brother and has been in business in Albany for eight years, mostly caters to children’s birthday parties. Part of her business involves Halloween costume rentals.
“It’s pretty much been the same,” she said of children's favorite characters. “They’ve been really consistent; most of the kids are big on Paw Patrol, Minnie and Mickey (Disney characters). I’m always surprised at the Minnie and Mickey. People still love those.”
Robinson said that since the pandemic began, those people planning parties have still shown up but have cut spending on events. She attributed that to smaller parties becoming the norm.
“People are doing more things at home, so people have been renting costumes and inflatables (bounce houses),” she said. "It’s pretty much been the norm.
“They’ve been doing it more so. They've been doing it (with) just their household, more of an intimate thing.”
Family reunions, where bounce houses often are an item rented for children, have continued but also have been scaled down from previous years, she said.
First birthdays also are a big occasion for many parents to celebrate with parties, as are birthday parties for children up to around 8 years old.
“It’s just a little bit less (spending),” Robinson said of spring and summer, which are the business’ busy season. “During the COVID crisis, we’ve actually been OK. I can’t really complain.”
