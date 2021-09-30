Passenger on plane arriving at Miami airport opens emergency exit, walks onto wing By Rebekah Riess and Theresa Waldrop, CNN Sep 30, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A passenger on a flight from Colombia used an emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.The plane had just landed and was getting into position at the gate, according to police.The passenger, a male, was detained by US Customs and Border Protection, police said. The man is a US citizen, and the flight was American Airlines 920, according to CNN affiliate WPLG, which cited police.The passenger told police that he wasn't feeling well, WPLG reported. He was taken to an emergency room "after paramedics determined he had high blood pressure," the affiliate said.Miami-Dade Police will book the man into jail after he is released from the hospital, WPLG reported.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +10 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 27 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Air Transportation Aircraft Airports Aviation And Aerospace Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Florida Miami North America Southeastern United States The Americas Transportation And Warehousing United States Commercial And General Aviation Aircraft Passenger Wplg Aeronautics Hospital Tourism Social Services Cable News Network Police Emergency Exit Miami International Airport Flight More News News NYPD launches internal review of 2 officers after names appear in leaked data apparently belonging to the Oath Keepers By Mark Morales and Sean Lyngaas, CNN 18 min ago 0 News California synagogue shooter sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole By Ray Sanchez, CNN 29 min ago 0 News featured Number of Phoebe COVID patients falls below 100 From staff reportsUpdated 36 min ago 0 News featured Nearly 50 million seniors could face Social Security payment delays if debt ceiling isn't raised By Tami Luhby, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
