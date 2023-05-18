(CNN) — When Patrick Brown walked out of a New Orleans courthouse last week a free man after spending 29 years in prison for a rape that even the victim says he didn’t commit, he raised his hands toward the sky – it was a moment of triumph.

But as he works to reconnect with his family and make a life for himself in an unfamiliar world after decades struggling for his freedom, he’s realizing his fight isn’t over just yet.

