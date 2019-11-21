ALBANY – Tricorn hats, bonnets, military drills and churning butter were part of the activities on Thursday as fifth-graders at Deerfield-Windsor School immersed themselves in the U.S. colonial era for the school's annual Patriot’s Day.
The event is more than a day, however, as the students had spent the previous six weeks of school with related classwork. Students invented colonial personas for themselves and were placed in families with other students in which they spent time each day discussing their everyday lives during the historical period of the American Revolutionary War.
“I love this because it’s just a great opportunity to learn a lot of things,” student Blaine Ellion said. “We learned their manners, their greetings, what to do when an adult speaks to you and when an adult enters the room. When an adult enters the room, you have to stand.”
Blaine also said he was excited about learning to write messages in cipher.
English class-related activities included having students write a letter to a father serving in the Continental Army with George Washington.
“We learned how to march, military drills – how to turn and how to march with a gun in your hand,” the D-W student said.
On Thursday girls had the opportunity to sew sleeves that were to be donated to Martha Washington for use on soldiers' uniforms.
“The girls were learning deportment, sewing and having tea and serving,” Linda Moncrief, Albany town chair of the National Society of Colonial Dames in the state of Georgia, said. “Most students learn hands-on, and this is a hands-on experience for them. We truly appreciate the teachers and all the time they put into this.”
During that time, boys had Latin instruction and militia training with personnel from Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
All of the students made punch ornaments, made butter and constructed corn husk dolls.
“We started this program about six years ago at Deerfield,” Moncrief said. “We took a year prior to that with the planning. It’s a national program that (was) started by two teachers in Houston. For the teachers here to be on board, it took them a year to prepare the curriculum.”
In the afternoon, re-enactor Scott Hodges, who played the surgeon in the movie “The Patriot,” made an appearance.
“He goes around to schools and does all kinds of re-enacting,” Moncrief said. “He has a real musket. At the end of the (school) day, he shows them how to use the musket. In case they need to defend their families, they will be prepared.”
Prior to Hodges' appearance, Robert Scott, resident blacksmith at the Andersonville Civil War Village, gave a demonstration.
On Thursday night, students were to attend an elaborate re-enactment at the home of Dr. Robert Pilcher and Joy Pilcher.