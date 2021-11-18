Deerfield-Windsor School students dressed in period costumes to immerse themselves in the American Colonial period during a Patriots Day celebration Thursday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany.
Deerfield-Windsor School students dressed in period costumes to immerse themselves in the American Colonial period during a Patriots Day celebration Thursday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany.
ALBANY — Fifth-graders at Deerfield-Windsor School got to live history on Thursday, donning colonial dress to celebrate Patriot’s Day following a lengthy period of instruction on the period.
“This is a culmination of weeks of curriculum,” Marie Knight, the Lower School director at Deerfield-Windsor, said. “They learned about the (American) Revolution and colonial times.”
In the morning, the boys had militia training while the girls had a tea led by members of the Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames.
The “Why America is Free” curriculum, funded through a grant from the Colonial Dames, incorporates all aspects of learning, from physical education to art, science and music.
Other activities on Thursday included a dance and watching a blacksmith at work.
Opinions about the best activity of the day spent immersed in the period included the blacksmith, drilling for the militia and the tea.
Students also got demonstrations in weaving and butter churning and made candles. They also got to practice calligraphy and made pomander balls. The latter entailed decorating oranges with patterns of cloves for hanging.
The day finished off with “Patriot Games,” including races for the boys and jumping rope for the girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.