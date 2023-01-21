Diners at a Kentucky restaurant were outraged to see and hear what they believe was video footage showing the killing of Breonna Taylor at an event featuring John Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the 2020 raid, according to the local NAACP chapter and witnesses.

Patrons weren't informed that a GOP women's club was hosting the event at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green on Tuesday evening and may have been exposed to graphic depictions of the raid that led to Taylor's death, the Bowling Green-Warren County Branch of the NAACP said.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla and Kiely Westhoff contributed to this report

