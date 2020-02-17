ALBANY – Albany Realtor of the Year Patsy Martin will be the speaker when the Center for Business Solutions at Albany Technical College and the Albany Tech Foundation host the 2020 Master Lecture Series Wednesday.
The second in Albany Tech's Master Lecture Series will be held at noon in the Kirkland Conference Center on the Albany Tech campus. Community guests, students and faculty will be able to enjoy lunch and listen to Martin speak on “Are Leaders Born, or Are They Made?”
Martin, a realtor and former bank executive, was once named “Albany Realtor of the Year.” She was the first president of the Albany Chamber of Commerce.
Other speakers slated for the 2020 Master Lecture Series include:
-- John Culbreath, former Dougherty County School Superintendent, March 11;
-- Dr. Doug Patten, associate dean of the Southwest Campus of the Medical College of Georgia, April 1;
-- Scott Steiner, president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, April 15;
-- Karla Heath-Sands, 30-year broadcasting veteran, April 29;
-- Bo Henry, musician, community advocate, and entrepreneur, May 20.
Attendees have an opportunity to lunch and learn from these celebrated Albany leaders. Tickets are available for each lecture or the entire series. Those who need staff development or a way to motivate and reward their team may purchase a table. Call (229) 430-3867 or visit eventbrite.com and search for master lecture.
