Paul Murdaugh confronted his father about finding pills a month before he and his mom were killed, prosecutors say

Alex Murdaugh, center, sits with his attorneys during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 16 in Walterboro, South Carolina.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/AP

Before prosecutors rested their case on Friday, they presented evidence in court showing Paul Murdaugh -- son of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh -- confronted his father about pills about one month before both he and his mother were found fatally shot.

Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the case. State prosecutors rested their case after calling more than 60 witnesses to the stand.

CNN's Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

