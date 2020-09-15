WASHINGTON, D.C. – Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday to host a virtual seminar entitled “AVs for All: Inspiring Solutions for Accessible Design.” The panelists will discuss the potential for automated vehicle technology to provide people with disabilities with new transportation options to access jobs, health care and other essential services.
The virtual conversations will help to highlight the U.S. DOT’s Inclusive Design Challenge, which seeks innovative solutions to improve passenger vehicle accessibility. Submissions for the contest are due by Oct. 30.
“New vehicle technologies offer great promise in providing autonomy to people who are poorly served by our current transportation system," Tara Andringa, executive director of PAVE, said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with U.S. DOT in highlighting their Inclusive Design Challenge, which inspires teams to tackle the challenge of accessible design and find ways to provide independence and greater mobility to millions of Americans."
The Federal Highway Administration found that 25.5 million Americans have travel-limiting disabilities, which can greatly reduce access to essential life services. DOT’s Inclusive Design Challenge encourages design teams across academic institutions, the business sector, and technology firms to devise ideas to help break down access barriers.
PAVE is a nonprofit coalition of advocacy groups, private sector companies, academics, and public sector entities that seeks to engage with the public about automated vehicles and the potential they offer.
