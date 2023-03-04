TIFTON -- The Georgia Peanut Commission helped kick off the National Peanut Month celebration this week by hosting the 2023 Georgia PB&J Day in Atlanta. During the event, the Georgia Peanut Commission and Peanut Proud donated 10,080 jars of peanut butter to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Peanuts and peanut butter were promoted during the event by industry partners serving grilled PB&Js, country-fried peanuts, peanut candy and more. Gov. Brian Kemp presented a proclamation recognizing March as National Peanut Month, while Sen. Russ Goodman, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, and Rep. Robert Dickey, chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, presented resolutions recognizing the importance of Georgia’s peanut industry.
“Peanuts are Georgia’s official state crop, and the state boasts the largest share of peanut production in the U.S. at nearly 52% for the 2022 crop,” Joe Boddiford, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, said. “Georgia’s 4,000 peanut farmers contribute approximately $2 billion annually to the state and local economy.”
Sponsors and exhibitors include the Georgia Peanut Commission, Kroger, Georgia Agribusiness Council, Georgia Farm Bureau, Peanut Proud, Atlanta Community Food Bank and the University of Georgia Peanut Team.
As part of the celebration, peanut butter valued at $10,000, was presented to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The food bank provides food and grocery products to more than 700 nonprofit partner agencies with hunger relief programs throughout 29 counties in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. According to Ben Burgess, corporate relations manager with the food bank, the need for food assistance is not going away.
“A recent study of our service area showed that an average of 200,000 food insecure households are served each month through the Atlanta Community Food Bank partner agency network," Burgess said. "Peanut butter is a very nutritious and important product to those clients because it has a stable shelf life. One jar can make several meals for a family or individual in need. This donation will help the nearly 10% of Georgian residents and the one in seven children who are food insecure in the state.”
Coincidentally, March is National Nutrition Month, an opportune time to recognize the nutritional value of peanuts, Peanut Commission officials said. One serving of peanuts is a good source of protein, vitamin E, niacin, folate, phosphorus and magnesium. Peanuts are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat.
For additional details and photos from the 2023 PB&J Day, visit the Georgia Peanut Commission website at www.gapeanuts.com.