peanuts.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia Peanut Commission

TIFTON -- The Georgia Peanut Commission helped kick off the National Peanut Month celebration this week by hosting the 2023 Georgia PB&J Day in Atlanta. During the event, the Georgia Peanut Commission and Peanut Proud donated 10,080 jars of peanut butter to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Peanuts and peanut butter were promoted during the event by industry partners serving grilled PB&Js, country-fried peanuts, peanut candy and more. Gov. Brian Kemp presented a proclamation recognizing March as National Peanut Month, while Sen. Russ Goodman, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, and Rep. Robert Dickey, chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, presented resolutions recognizing the importance of Georgia’s peanut industry.

