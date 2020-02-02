MOULTRIE — The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia is taking steps to add a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program to its offerings in the fall of 2020. This program will provide the opportunity for students to prepare for science careers or other avenues of professional study.
During the first year of the program, students strengthen and increase their understanding of basic biomedical principles and content through an integrated curriculum of lecture and laboratory work, a news release from the school said. Foundation courses provide a unique interdisciplinary background in biomedical sciences that may be applied in business, management or teaching careers or as preparation for professional school.
Upon completion of the foundation year, students concentrate in one of several professional areas, enter a career, continue their education in medical school or other health-related programs, or elect to receive a Certificate of Graduate Study in Biomedical Sciences.
Edward Shaw, PCOM South Georgia’s program director of Biomedical Sciences, says the program is the perfect opportunity for students looking to bridge the gap from undergraduate to medical school.
“This program is designed for students who want to get in to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program and want the opportunity to demonstrate that they can perform at that level,” Shaw said. “We’re preparing students for the rigors of professional school.”
Jazmoné Kelly is a student in the inaugural Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine class at PCOM South Georgia. She received her master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences with a concentration in Organizational Development and Leadership from PCOM Georgia. Kelly, now the DO council president, says this degree prepared her for the future.
“Not only did the master’s program prepare me for the coursework of the DO program, but it really prepared me for the pace,” she said. “It gave me an extra edge and provided me with the tools to be successful. It was life-changing.”
Kelly says that concentrating in ODL gave her social and leadership skills that benefit her now as a DO student and as the DO council president. She references time management, prioritization and working with different personalities during her two years at PCOM Georgia as preparation for the DO program and her future career.
Nikita Mirajkar, chair of the Biomedical Sciences department, says PCOM South Georgia will personalize the second year concentrations of the program.
“We plan to base this program on the needs of Southwest Georgia,” Mirajkar said. “To make this program relevant to our region, we will consider the health care needs and interests of the prospective students.”
The college is working to collaborate with local universities to provide a variety of learning experiences for graduate students.
PCOM South Georgia is currently accepting applications for the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program and will accept 15-18 students for its inaugural class. Campus tours are scheduled for Feb. 6, March 5 and April 8 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To register, visit https://www.pcom.edu/admissions/visit/.
To learn more about the biomedical sciences program, visit https://www.pcom.edu/academics/programs-and-degrees/biomedical-sciences/.
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishing PCOM South Georgia, an additional teaching location in Moultrie, which offers a full four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. PCOM is a private, not-for-profit institution which trains professionals in the health and behavioral sciences fields. Joining PCOM Georgia in Suwanee in helping to meet the health care needs of the state, PCOM South Georgia focuses on educating physicians for the south Georgia region. The medical campus, which welcomed its inaugural class of medical students on Aug. 12, 2019, has received accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu or call (229) 798-4710.
