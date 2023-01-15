pcom open house.jpg

Student ambassadors will provide campus tours at PCOM South Georgia’s open house on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

 Special Photo: PCOM South Georgia

MOULTRIE — PCOM South Georgia will open its doors for an open house on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

The medical school’s open house provides a chance for potential applicants and their families — as well as community members — to tour the campus, meet with program faculty, hear from current students about their PCOM South Georgia experience, and learn more about the admissions and financial aid processes.

Recommended for you

Tags