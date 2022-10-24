DOERUN — With a narrow miss from a tropical storm during harvest time, a bit of drought, a summer heat wave that baked crops and an unneeded cold snap, it was a fairly typical year for farmers in southwest Georgia.

As peanut harvest season is winding down, the outlook is lower peanut yields due to that heat wave, Jeremy Kichler, a Colquitt County agricultural extension agent said Monday.

