TIFTON -- Producers have an opportunity to improve the bottom line of their farming operation with knowledge, connections and information gained at the 44th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference, planned at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, Jan. 16, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Peanut farmers and those involved in the peanut industry will be able to learn more about the latest products, services and peanut research at the show, which is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.
The one-day show offers farmers a full day to view the products and services of more than 100 exhibitors and a day of education. A free luncheon begins at noon for all peanut farmers in attendance. The Georgia Peanut Commission will present a short program beginning at 12:15 p.m. that will cover award presentations and an update from the National Peanut Board and Washington, D.C. The Georgia Peanut Commission, in cooperation with OneBlood, will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. during the show.
The University of Georgia Peanut Team will present an educational peanut production seminar from 9-10:30 a.m., entitled “Common Mistakes that Reduce Your Profitability.” UGA specialists will present information and tips focusing on fertility, weed, insect and disease management. Farmers also will have the opportunity to earn private or commercial pesticide applicator certification.
An Industry Seed Seminar will also be held from 10:35-11:35 a.m. during the show. This event is sponsored by the American Peanut Shellers Association Committee on Variety & Seed Development, Southern Peanut Farmers Federation and the Georgia Peanut Commission. Growers will be able to learn about peanut varieties available for 2020 and varieties on the horizon.
During this year’s show, Kelley Manufacturing Co. is providing the grand door prize of one season’s use of a new peanut combine (choice of four-row, six-row with standard tank, including the new 74 Series Combine or combine with unload-on-the-go tank). At the end of the 2020 season, the winner has the option of purchasing the combine from an authorized KMC dealer with $15,000 off the list price. In lieu of the combine, the winner may choose the use of another KMC peanut harvest implement with a 10 percent discount off of the list price for purchase.
Additionally, farmers can register to win the grower prize, donated by Amadas Industries. This prize includes a certificate good for the amount of $10,000 toward the purchase of any new Amadas self-propelled combine or $5,000 toward the purchase of a new four-row or six-row Amadas pull-type combine or $2,000 toward the purchase of a new Amadas six-row or eight-row peanut digger or $1,000 toward the purchase of a new Amadas peanut dump cart. Amadas also is offering a certificate good for a parts credit of $1,000 for Amadas parts through a local authorized Amadas dealer.
The winners of the grand door prize and the grower prize must be certified peanut farmers with an FSA farm number and present to win.
For more information on the show, contact the Georgia Peanut Commission office at (229) 386-3470 or visit www.gapeanuts.com.