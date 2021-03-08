TIFTON -- March is National Peanut Month, a time to celebrate one of America’s favorite commodities. The Georgia peanut industry kicked off the celebration last week by hosting the 2021 Georgia PB&J Day in Atlanta. During the event, the Georgia Peanut Commission and Peanut Proud donated 10,080 jars of peanut butter to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Peanuts and peanut butter were promoted during the event by industry partners serving grilled PB&Js, country-fried peanuts, peanut candy and more. Gov. Brian Kemp presented a proclamation recognizing March as National Peanut Month while Sen. Larry Walker III, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, and Rep. Robert Dickey, chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, presented resolutions recognizing the importance of Georgia’s peanut industry.
“Peanuts are Georgia’s official state crop, and the state boasts the largest share of peanut production in the U.S. at nearly 53 percent for the 2020 crop,” Armond Morris, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, said. “Georgia’s 4,500 peanut farmers contribute approximately $2 billion annually to the state and local economy.”
Sponsors and exhibitors at the celebration included the Georgia Peanut Commission, National Peanut Buying Points Association, Georgia Agribusiness Council, Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Federal State Inspection Service, American Peanut Shellers Association, The Peanut Institute, Premium Peanut, Southern Ag Carriers, The Hershey Company, Peanut Proud, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Loyal Q and Brew, and Just Bakery of Atlanta.
As part of the celebration, peanut butter valued at $10,000, was presented to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The food bank provides food and grocery products to more than 700 nonprofit partner agencies with hunger relief programs throughout 29 counties in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. According to Ben Burgess, corporate relations manager with the food bank, the need for food assistance is not going away.
“A recent study of our service area showed that 80,600 people are served each week by programs supported through the Atlanta Community Food Bank," Burgess said. "Peanut butter is a very nutritious and important product to those clients because it has a stable shelf life. One jar can make several meals for a family or individual in need. This donation will help the nearly 20 percent of Georgia residents and the one in four children who are food insecure in the state.”
