The 25th annual Plains Peanut Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Plains, home of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The event highlights the harvest of its cash crop, peanuts.

TIFTON — The 25th annual Plains Peanut Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Plains, home of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The event highlights the harvest of its cash crop, peanuts, which has big potential across the globe by providing a sustainable and nutritious product and fighting malnutrition.

Georgia leads the nation in annual peanut production, accounting for nearly half of all the peanuts grown in the United States.

