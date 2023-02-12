ATHENS -- Georgia pecan growers are celebrating a huge win as India reduced tariffs on imported pecans by 70% last week following a decadeslong effort to open that market for the popular tree nut.

Trade missions over the years have sought out viable market opportunities for pecans, which are native to the southeastern U.S. and northern Mexico, but with a historic 100% customs tax on pecans, the market was essentially closed to the global pecan industry — until now.

Emily Cabrera is a writer and public relations coordinator for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia.

