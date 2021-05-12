ALBANY — Police have not yet identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday on the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway.
According to an Albany Police Department report, a Dodge Dakota driven by Joshua Webb, 37, of Albany was traveling east on the Liberty Expressway around 9:34 p.m.. A pedestrian, described by police as a 24-year-old female, was in the roadway crossing the Liberty Expressway from north to south. She was struck by the Dakota and received fatal injuries.
The pedestrian was transported by Dougherty County EMS to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment, but her injuries were fatal. No charges are pending at this time. No family members had been contacted for the pedestrian by The Herald’s press time. Police said several attempts were made by phone and at the home in Dougherty County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.