ALBANY -- The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t just for big boys and girls anymore.
With the approval by federal and state agencies of the Pfizer children’s vaccine, area medical providers will begin on Monday giving vaccinations to children as young as 5.
The dose approved for children ages 5 to 11 is one-third that given to those 12 and older. Like the adult version, it requires two doses, three weeks apart, to provide maximum protection.
The Dougherty County School System also will hold a vaccination event on Nov. 13 at Monroe High School. Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said the additional vaccinations during the 3-7 p.m. vaccination clinic should help in preventing a post-holiday surge in infections like the one experienced in 2020.
“As you know, we had a significant spike after Thanksgiving and after Christmas and New Year’s,” Dyer said. “Hopefully, we won’t see as much of a spike as we did last year. We’re looking forward to not seeing the spikes we have seen after holidays.”
On Monday, local health departments will begin administering the shots in the age group recently approved, Southwest Georgia Public Health District 8-2 announced on Friday.
The vaccine also will be available through other medical providers, pediatric and family medical practices, and public health clinics statewide. Pediatric COVID vaccines also will be available at pharmacies and community health centers.
The approval of the vaccine for the new age group means that nearly 1 million children are now eligible for shots.
“Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary,” the health district said in a Friday news release. “The most common side effect was a sore arm.”
In Albany, vaccinations are available without an appointment at the Dougherty County Health Department from 8 a.m.-noon on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Phoebe Putney Health System also will begin administering shots during the week.
“Clinical trials showed the pediatric vaccine is extremely safe for children and was 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the age group,” Dr. Dianna Grant, chief medical officer for the health system, said. “At Phoebe, we recommend children receive the vaccine to protect themselves and to help avoid the spread of the virus in schools and homes.
“This is another effective tool to help us end this pandemic.”
The physician urged parents who have questions or concerns to talk with their child’s pediatrician so that they can make an informed decision.
Initially Phoebe will offer vaccinations at its Americus pediatric clinic and two primary care clinics in Albany and will expand to other locations as needed.
Parents can make an appointment by calling (229) 312-MYMD (6963). Phoebe also is reaching out to area school systems to schedule vaccination clinics.
For more information about vaccination through the public health office, visit southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org or call a local health department.
