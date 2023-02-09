Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, in Washington, October 19, 2022. Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Special counsel Jack Smith's office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the former vice president to testify about his interactions with Trump leading up to the 2020 election and the day of the attack on the US Capitol.

CNN's Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

