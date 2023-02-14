Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel investigating Trump in January 6 investigation

Former Vice President Mike Pence, here in Washington, in 2022, is expected to fight a recent subpoena from the special counsel investigating Trump's post-2020 election activities.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight a recent subpoena from the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump's post-2020 election activities based on the grounds that he was president of the Senate at the time and therefore shielded from the order, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Pence is expected to address the subpoena and his response to it during a trip to Iowa on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with his plans. His decision to fight the subpoena comes as the former vice president is mulling a 2024 presidential bid.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

Tags