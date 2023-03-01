Federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania man this week who allegedly tried to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida.

According to court documents, an alarm alerted that the baggage belonging to Marc Muffley contained explosives. TSA agents paged Muffley over the airport intercom system and asked him to report to the airport's security desk, prosecutors say, but he did not show up.

