Pennsylvania mother arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school, prosecutors say

Jasmin Devlin was arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his elementary school, prosecutors said.

 Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A woman in Norristown, Pennsylvania, was arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his elementary school, prosecutors said.

Jasmin Devlin, 30, turned herself in Tuesday and has been arraigned on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for failing to secure a firearm in her home, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. It is unclear if Devlin currently has an attorney.

Tags