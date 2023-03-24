A Pennsylvania school district is suing Norfolk Southern for negligence stemming from last month's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the subsequent "controlled" release of toxic chemicals at the derailment site, according to a complaint filed Thursday.

The Blackhawk School District in Beaver County is alleging "the toxic fires and deadly plumes dumped a lethal cocktail on (their) buildings, property, soil, and water supplies where deposits of the toxic materials have been found," the complaint states. The school district is just over the state border and within a 15-mile radius of East Palestine.

