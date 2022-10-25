'People are furious': Jayapal withdraws letter on Ukraine policy amid Democratic anger

House progressive leader, Pramila Jayapal, abruptly withdrew a letter pushing the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Russia's war with Ukraine, an about-face following furious internal backlash from Democrats.

The move by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, came after she released a letter -- initially signed in June -- from 30 liberals calling for more diplomacy, a move that appeared to undercut their party's resolute support for Ukraine. Releasing the letter this week was not endorsed by most of the members, and some said they would not sign it now given how the war has turned in recent days.

