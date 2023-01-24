As investigators work to determine a motive in the mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, the community now faces a long road to recovery, mayor said.

"People are just in disbelief and shock, and are feeling very numb," Mayor Henry Lo told CNN Monday night. The Saturday night shooting came as the city's majority Asian community was marking the Lunar New Year, bringing tragedy on what was supposed to be one of the most auspicious days of the calendar.

