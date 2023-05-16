(CNN) — State supreme court justices are disproportionately White and don’t reflect the diverse populations they serve, a new report has found.

According to statistics released by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, only 20% of justices are people of color despite Black, Latino, Asian American, Native American and multiracial people making up 40% of the US population.

