stone.jpg

Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

EATONTON -- Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-Hers.

Stone is credited with the establishment of Dublin 4-H Center, opened as the first state center for black 4-Hers in the U.S. in 1957. The center was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

Recommended for you

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

Tags

More News