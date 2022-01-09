ATLANTA -- Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue is challenging a new state law that gives incumbents an advantage in fundraising.
The legislation, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last March virtually along party lines, allows Georgia’s governor, lieutenant governor, the general-election nominees opposing those two statewide incumbents and the heads of the majority and minority caucuses in the legislature to create leadership committees that can raise unlimited campaign contributions.
Perdue, who is running against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, is barred from forming a leadership committee on his behalf unless and until he wins the GOP gubernatorial primary in May.
A federal lawsuit Perdue has filed argues the U.S. Supreme Court has never upheld a law that imposes different contribution limits on candidates seeking the same office.
“This unconstitutional law was spearheaded by Brian Kemp to protect himself and silence those who seek to challenge him. It reeks of cronyism and corruption,” Perdue said. “Only a 20-year career politician like Kemp would create an unfair advantage to line his own campaign coffers for his own self-preservation.”
The law’s supporters say it puts incumbents on an even playing field with their challengers by allowing them to raise campaign funds during General Assembly sessions, a practice that had been prohibited under Georgia law.
The ability to conduct fundraising while the legislature is in session has become more important since the primaries were moved forward to May instead of July.
Perdue’s lawsuit focuses only on the governor’s leadership committee. The suit seeks a preliminary injunction to block the legislation to give Perdue an opportunity to make his case.
Real estate platform ZeroDown has compiled a list of 10 ways the housing market changed in 2021 using information from housing articles, real estate market reports, and real estate experts. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.